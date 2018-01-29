PM inaugurates Gwadar Free Zone, Expo 2018

GWADAR :Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Monday formally inaugurated the first phase of Gwadar FreeZone – an important node of China Pakistan Economic Corridor. The Prime Minister opened the Free Zone at a special ceremony held at the Gwadar Port, attended by the representatives of Chinese government and other regional states. President AJK Masood Khan, Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo, Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal, Maritime Affairs Minister Mir Hasil Bizenjo, Minister of State for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb,

Orignally published by APP