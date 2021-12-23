PM inaugurates GCU Research Center on Sufism, S&T Briefed on progress of development projects, other matters in Punjab

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday inaugurated the Sheikh Abul Hassan Al-Shadhili Research Center on Sufism, Science and Technology here at Government College University.

He also laid foundation stone of the research center building, to be constructed at a cost of Rs.140 million, which would be utilized for research on bringing about improvement in practical life in the light of Sufism.

The institution was aimed at promoting societal reform; mutual harmony; respect of diversity; research on Sufism, science and technology; providing one platform to local and international researchers; and disbursing educational scholarships to students for research in this faculty.

Besides, the center will also promote research and education about Sufism in existing faculties like history, Islamic teachings, political science, literature etc.

The Research Center, which is providing education courses on Sufism at BS and M. Phil levels, will also offer Postdoctoral and Research Fellowship. Besides, the Center will also provide scholarships for PhD to promote research on Sufism.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Thursday and briefed him about the progress of ongoing development projects in the province, administrative matters as well as the law and order situation.

Chief Secretary Punjab Kamran Ali Afzal, Inspector General Police Rao Sardar Ali Khan and Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Aamir Jan were also in attendance.

The Prime Minister was also apprised of the administrative measures taken to ensure uninterrupted supply of fertilizer to farmers.

The Prime Minister expressed his satisfaction over the administrative and law and order situation in the province and directed for further improvement.

Besides, he also directed to take measures to trickle down the positive effects of government’s welfare projects to masses.