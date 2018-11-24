PM inaugurates four new train services

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Friday that only the underprivileged class and common man use trains for daily commute.

Addressing a ceremony in the capital for inauguration of four new train services on Friday, he said this is the first time that train tracks are being set up and repaired to facilitated the average person in the country.

He said in the past political hiring was done in the railways department and now the jobs will be given on the basis of merit.

“Sheikh Rasheed you should see who is being hired on merit and who isn’t… You should expel those not hired on the basis of merit,” the prime minister said to the federal railways minister.

The news trains Sindh Express and Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai Express have been inaugurated simultaneously in Karachi and Sukkur by the prime minister via a video link. Sindh Express will travel from Karachi to Sukkur while the Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai Express will run from Karachi to Mirpurkhas.

According to the Divisional Superintendent of Railways, Sindh Express will leave from Karachi to Sukkur at 11 am while Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai Express will leave Karachi for Mirpurkhas at 8:30 am. Further, Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed is expected to inaugurate Faisalabad Express which will run from Faisalabad to Multan and Rehman Baba Express that will travel from Peshawar to Karachi.

