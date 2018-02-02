PM inaugurates extension of BISP initiatives

Islamabad

Prime Mnister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Wednesday inaugurated extension of, BISP’s education initiative ‘Waseela-e-Taleem’ which focuses on enrollment and retention of primary school going children in 50 districts across Pakistan.

The inauguration was held in BISP headquarters and was attended by Minister of State and Chairperson BISP MNA Marvi Memon, Secretary BISP Mr. Omar Hamid Khan, Ministers, Diplomats, Country Representative World Bank Mr. Ilango Patchamuthu, Country Head DFID Ms. Joanna Reid, BISP beneficiaries and their primary school children and students from Roots International.

The prime minister said education was the key to a nation’s progress and development and country cannot move ahead without a well educated and fully trained human resource. He added that any child without education was a burden on the society and the nation and the parents need to play their critical role in ensuring that their children were not a drop out.

Under the Waseela-e-Taleem program each beneficiary child receives a cash transfer of Rs 750 a quarter, on conditional completion of 70 percent attendance in schools in 32 districts across the four provinces and Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan. The program is being extended to 50 districts and add another one million children to the current enrollment of 1.9 million.

The Prime Minister said the BISP program for the poorest segments of the society was totally non-political in nature and extended beyond the provincial boundaries.—APP