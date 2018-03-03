PM to inaugurate rehabilitation work of Rawalpindi-Kahuta road today

Staff Reporter

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi will inaugurate the start of work on dualization, rehabilitation and improvement of Rawalpindi-Kahuta road on March 03, 2018 (today).

The project for dualization of 28 km long section is divided into two packages. Under the first package, 16.5 km section will be built from Kaakpul interchange to Trikiyan, while the second package of 12 km will be from Trikiyan to Kahuta. The project includes a 4-lane bridge over Sihala Railway crossing, Sihala bypass and Kahuta bypass in addition to three bridges, one underpass and 50 box culverts. Lane width will be 3.65 m (each) with 0.6 m inner shoulder and 2.5 m outer shoulder. The design speed will be 100 km/hr in plain terrain and 80 km/hr in hilly terrain. The total cost of the project (including land cost) is around Rs. 12 billion.

The existing road is presently two lane that starts from G.T. road (N-5) interchange near Sowan and passes through Kahuta city further traversing to Azad Jammu & Kashmir.

It carries immense strategic value and is the shortest route for the traffic coming from Rawalakot, Kotli to Islamabad and vice versa. The existing road is insufficient to accommodate the ever growing volume of traffic resulting in severe congestions especially at the Sihala railway crossing, where traffic remains choked and jammed for hours and local population is facing immense difficulty.