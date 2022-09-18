PM in London to attend Queen’s funeral

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday reached the United Kingdom to attend the state funeral of late Queen Elizabeth II in London on September 19 where he will represent Pakistan.

The prime minister has embarked on a two-day UK visit where he will also meet PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif.

The prime minister is scheduled to have a three-hour long meeting with the elder Sharif. He will spend a busy day in the UK capital attending a number of engagements.

PM Shehbaz will return to Pakistan on Monday soon after attending the state funeral for the late Queen. The coffin of the late monarch has been lying at the historic Westminster Hall since Wednesday.