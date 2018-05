GILGIT :Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Sunday arrived here on a day-long visit to address the session of Gilgit Baltistan Legislative Assembly. During the visit, he will also perform ground-breaking for the up-gradation of Gilgit to Naltar road and construction of the Phase-1 of the building of the civil secretariat. The prime minister will also launch work for the construction of the building of Gilgit Baltistan Assembly.

Related