BAHWALPUR:Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Saturday arrived here to inaugurate the 45-kilometer section of National Highway-5 linking Jalalpur Pirwala with Uch Sharif area of South Punjab. The road is part of the National Highway connecting Multan with Shujabad, Jalalpur Pirwala, Uch Sharif and Tranda Muhammad Panah. After inaugurating the road project, the prime minister will also address a public gathering besides interacting with the notables of Bahawalpur.

Orignally published by APP