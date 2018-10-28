PM Imran’s visit to China to stabilize country’s economy: President PEW

ISLAMABAD: President Pakistan Economy Watch (PEW) Dr. Murtaza Mughal has said the upcoming visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to China can result in various deals which will help to stabilize the troubled economy of country.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, Dr. Murtaza Mughal said that the US has started a cold war against China, it is pressurizing Pakistan, using India against China and Pakistan and damaging global economic order.

In the given scenario, Pakistan and China need each other to confront threats which was the only possible when Islamabad is backed by a stable economy, he added.

The President PEW said that the outcome of the visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan could be new deals worth billions of dollars, a package to improve the balance of payments crisis while Beijing can also help IMF relax loan conditions for Pakistan.

Dr. Murtaza Mughal said that Chinese companies are facing problems due to US sanctions, therefore, Pakistan can offer them help in relocation to Pakistan while investment in other sectors can be persuaded.

He said that Chinese investment in the agricultural sector could be sought to develop this sector and improve the trade balance by exporting agricultural products to China.

Both the countries can tackle doubts over China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and decide to prioritize and expedite the projects under the matchless Chinese initiative, he added.

The President PEW said that CPEC is a huge economic opportunity which has created 80,000 jobs in Pakistan and by the end of 2030, some 700,000 more jobs will be created.

The strategic partnership between Pakistan and China is not against any third country while the US-India relationship is clearly meant to harm Pakistan and China, he added.

Share on: WhatsApp