PM Imran’s Green Initiative receives global recognition

LAHORE – Pakistan is now in the midst of a Ten Billion Tree Tsunami, a project launched by Prime Minister Imran Khan soon after coming into power to tackle growing challenges of Climate Change.

The planting program came on the back of the successful Billion Tree project in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), which was initiated in 2015 when the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf held reins in the province and completed in 2018 with active participation by government officials and public.

The efforts of Pakistan’s environment loving prime minister are being hailed by global community, including Saudi Arabia.

This time a US-based media organisation has featured the Pakistan’s ten billion tree project in its article published on Friday.

“The program addresses Pakistan’s history of deforestation as the country confronts the realities of climate change in the form of hotter temperatures, melting Himalayan glaciers and intensifying monsoon rains,” an excerpt from Washington Post’s article.

The “Ten Billion Tree Tsunami Programme, Phase-I” is a four-year (2019-2023) project by Government of Pakistan with the total cost of 125.1843 billion. The project is being implemented across Pakistan by the Ministry of Climate Change along with Provincial and territorial Forest and Wildlife departments. The Prime Minister of Pakistan inaugurated this Programme on 2nd September 2018 during “Plant for Pakistan Day”.

The overall objective of “Ten Billion Tree Tsunami Programme” is to revive Forest and Wildlife resources in Pakistan, to improve the overall conservation of the existing Protected Areas; encourage eco-tourism, community engagement and job creation through the conservation.

Read more: https://pakobserver.net/10-billion-tree-tsunami-project-guarantor-of-future-prosperity-sapm/