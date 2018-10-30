PM Imran’s China visit to usher in new era of bilateral ties: Beijing

BEIJING : The Chinese foreign ministry has said Prime Minister Imran Khan’s upcoming visit to Beijing presents important opportunities for leaders of the two sides to “chart the course for the future development of bilateral relations under new circumstances”.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will pay an official visit to China from November 2 on the invitation of his Chinese counterpart Li Keqiang and President Xi Jinping.

Addressing his regular press briefing in Beijing, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lu Kang said, “During his visit, President Xi Jinping, Premier Li Keqiang and other Chinese leaders will meet and hold talks with him.”

“The two sides will have an in-depth exchange of views on bilateral relations and issues of mutual interest,” he added.

The spokesperson further said that PM Imran will also attend the first China International Import Expo in Shanghai.

Lu Kang expressed confidence that bilateral relations between China and Pakistan would not be affected by changes in the international and domestic situations. “I would like to stress again that China and Pakistan are all-weather strategic partners for cooperation. Our friendship goes back so long and our political mutual trust enjoys such a solid foundation that China-Pakistan relations are immune to the changing international and domestic landscapes,” he said.

“Recent years have seen frequent high-level exchanges, rapid growth of practical cooperation in various fields, especially the building of the CPEC which has yielded fruitful outcomes, and the ever-strengthening of bilateral friendly ties,” he added.

Speaking about the new government, the Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said, “The new Pakistani government has reiterated many times that it is committed to developing its friendship with China and looks forward to deepening bilateral cooperation.”

“China hopes that through Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit, the two sides could comprehensively align development strategies, continuously deepen all-around cooperation, and elevate bilateral relations to a new height,” he added.

Share on: WhatsApp