PM Imran’s cabinet decides to mortgage major airports, road network to raise debt

ISLAMABAD – The federal cabinet has given go-ahead to pledge the country’s major airports and road network to raise debt in the next fiscal year in order to cover budget deficit and at the same time save interest cost.

Federal Information Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain stated this during a press conference after Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired a meeting of the cabinet.

He said that Islamabad Expressway, Islamabad-Peshawar Motorway, Pinid Bhattia-Lahore motorway section, and airports of Lahore, Islamabad and Multan will be pledged as guarantee to issue Islamic Sukuk bonds.

Voting Rights to Overseas Pakistanis

The minister further said that government was determined to give voting rights to overseas Pakistanis, besides vowing action to hold next general elections through Electronic Voting Machines (EVM).

He asserted that EVM will ensure transparency in the election process, adding that the machines Pakistan wants to adopt will have both paper and electronic trail of the ballot. He urged the Election Commission of Pakistan to take practical steps in this regard.

Terming expats a great asset for Pakistan, Fawad said that he is surprised why the PPP and PML-N are reluctant to give the voting rights to overseas Pakistanis.

Aslam R Khan New PIA Chairman

The information minister said that Aslam Khan has been appointed as new Chairman of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA).

Wheat Import

Moreover, the federal cabinet has decided to import one million tons of wheat.

Read more: https://pakobserver.net/pakistan-ready-for-partnership-with-us-for-afghan-peace-pm-imran/