PM Imran’s cabinet approves Pakistan’s first Digital Media Advertising Policy

ISLAMABAD – The federal cabinet on Tuesday gave approval to first-ever Digital Media Advertising Policy.

Federal Information Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain announced it while addressing a press conference after the cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Under the policy, advertisements will be made digital while ensuring transparency, he said.

The minister said that for the first time in history, zero payment is pending against government’s advertisements.

Read complete Advertisement Policy 2021 here;

Back in March when the portfolio of information ministry was held by Shibli Faraz, the Ministry announced its intention to introduce Digital Media Advertising Policy, keeping in view the rising trend of social media and internet surfing.

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Senator Shibli Faraz, Focal Person to PM on Digital Media, Dr. Arslan Khalid and GM Digital Media Wing, Imran Ghazali had also briefed the prime minister in this regard.

The premier was briefed that there are currently 93 million internet users in Pakistan and over 45 million social media users and the number is continuously growing. Keeping in view the rising trend, mechanism for release of public sector advertisements on digital media has been proposed.

Earlier, there was no mechanism in place for Digital Media Advertisement of federal government.

Pakistan’s digital media industry is rapidly growing, and this policy will enable the new digital platforms, and content creators and will over all help the economy of Pakistan. Recognition of Digital Media will encourage the corporate sector to adopt digital media as an advertising medium.

Dr. Arslan Khalid had briefed the PM about Digital Media Development Program (PM’s DMDP). He said DMDP is a multifaceted program which focuses on the development and growth of the Digital Media Industry of Pakistan and extending digital literacy to the grass-root levels.

DMDP aims to bridge the gap between the students, Government of Pakistan and the Digital Media industry in order to move towards a brighter future in the Digital Media Ecosystem.