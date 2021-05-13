PM Imran’s cabinet approves adding Shehbaz Sharif to ECL

ISLAMABAD – The Federal Cabinet on Thursday gave go-ahead to place the name of PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif on the Exit Control List (ECL) through a circulation summary.

The Ministry of Interior has been directed to add the name of the Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly on the no-fly list.

The development comes a day after a sub-committee of the federal cabinet recommended putting the name of Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif on the Exit Control List.

This was announced by Minister for Interior Shaikh Rashid Ahmed during a press conference, flanked by Advisor to PM on Accountability and Interior Mirza Shahzad Akbar.

He said that the PML-N president has the right to file a review petition against the decision of the sub-committee within 15 days.

The interior minister said the ministry will take a decision within 90 days of receiving a request for review.

The decision of the sub-committee comes after the National Accountability Bureau, which is pursuing corruption cases against Shehbaz, wrote a letter to the ministry to put the name of the Opposition leader on no-fly list.

Shahzad Akbar, while speaking on the occasion, said that the proceedings in corruption cases against Shehbaz will face a delay if the PML-N leader is allowed to go abroad.

He also reiterated that Hudaibia Paper Mills case will be opened against Sharif brothers.

On May 7, the Lahore High Court (LHC) granted permission to PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif to go abroad on medical grounds.

A bench of the high court issued the verdict on a petition filed by Sharif seeking removal of his name from no-fly list.

However, the Federal Investigation Agency on Saturday barred him from going to London as his name was still on the black list despite the LHC orders.

