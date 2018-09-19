PM Imran’s austerity drive

For a country on verge of economic collapse, burdened by debt, with minimal tax revenues, it was criminal for elected and paid civil cum uniformed elite to continue to live in palatial houses, with thousands of servants and fleet of expensive limousines all paid for by state, at their beck and call.

Decision by PM Imran Khan to enforce austerity measures and cut down on non-development expenditure and ostentatious lifestyle of public office holders is a good beginning. These austerity measures must extend to every civil and uniformed public office holder and curtail their obsession to get allotted multiple real estate plots and acres of state land for rendering services for which they are paid for. Where else in world, other than countries like Egypt, Iraq etc are paid state servants gifted houses by state on retirement, in addition to multiple plot allotments, whilst 80% of citizens do not have access to clean drinking water and millions amongst poor and middleclass are denied even a hospital bed in extreme emergencies.

The British Raj, short of manpower, raised and trained a bureaucracy and armed militia, housing them in gated colonies, spread over several acres, to oppress and prolong their occupation. What Raj raised were masters not public servants, unlike in UK, where paid and elected public office holders lived in normal houses and their PM lived on 10 Downing Street since the 18th Century, with his living quarters consisting of four bedrooms and no sprawling gardens. In comparison our elected PM and CMs etc burden the State with their private houses declared as camp offices.

The State’s constitutional obligation is to provide subsidized education, health, public transport, clean drinking water to most deprived sections of society and not to cater for elite, allowing green agriculture belts conversion to concrete jungles.

ALI MALIK TARIQ

Lahore

