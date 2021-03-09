PM Imran vows to introduce latest technology in elections for transparency

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday expressed his resolve to employee latest technology in order to ensure transparency in the next general and Senate elections.

While chairing the cabinet meeting, he said that electronic voting machines (EVM) will be used to make the whole process transparent.

The premier also said he will regularly take updates on it and giving the right of franchise to overseas Pakistanis.

PM Khan lamented that nearly $1,000 billion are laundered by corrupt elements of poor countries to the rich countries every year.

Lashing out at the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and PPP leader Asif Ali Zardari liker rulers weakened the institutions in order to launder their money gained through illegal means to foreign countries.

He went on to say that corrupt elements in the past launched mega projects to receive kickback in return. He said that nation is paying the cost of corruption in the form of inflation.