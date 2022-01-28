PM Imran vows to eliminate all forms of terrorism after Balochistan attack

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has vowed to eliminate all forms of terrorism in Pakistan, a day after 10 soldiers were martyred in a terrorist attack at a security check post in Balochistan’s Kech district.

Taking to his Twitter, the prime minister said that the brave soldiers of Pakistan continue to sacrifice their lives to keep the country safe from terrorists.

“I salute the 10 martyred soldiers who repulsed a terrorist fire raid on checkpost in Kech Balochistan. We are resolute in our commitment to rid Pakistan of all forms of terrorism,” he wrote.

Our brave soldiers continue to lay down their lives to keep us safe from terrorists. I salute the 10 martyred soldiers who repulsed a terrorist fire raid on checkpost in Kech Balochistan. We are resolute in our commitment to rid Pakistan of all forms of terrorism. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) January 28, 2022

Ten soldiers have been martyred in a terrorist attack on a security forces’ check post in Balochistan’s Kech district, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement.

The military’s media wing said that the fire raid by terrorists occurred on the night of Tuesday and Wednesday.

During intense exchange of fire, one terrorist was killed and several others injured. Three terrorists were also apprehended in the follow-up clearance operation.

The ISPR reiterated the armed forces’ determination to eliminate terrorists from the country at any cost.