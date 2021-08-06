PM Imran visits Peshawar Corps, lauds security forces for stability in tribal districts

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday lauded security forces for providing enabling environment for completion of socio-economic development projects in the newly merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He also said that the projects are vital for enduring stability and sustainable progress of the area.

The premier and General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), visited Peshawar Corps Headquarters. Governor Shah Farman and Chief Minister KP Mahmood Khan also accompanied PM.

Upon arrival, PM laid floral wreath at the Martyrs’ Monument. He was briefed in detail about prevalent security situation, ongoing stabilisation operations, fencing along Pak-Afghan Border and socio-economic development projects being undertaken in Newly Merged Districts (NMDs). PM was also apprised on various contingencies planned to tackle the evolving security situation along Pak-Afghan International Border.

PM Imran expressed his satisfaction over the efficacy of Pakistan’s comprehensive Border Management Regime and the pragmatic measures being taken to ensure effective border control and Internal Security.

He also appreciated formation for its dedicated assistance to civil administration during COVID, Locust, anti-polio campaigns and tree plantation drive.

The premier also visited Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre, Peshawar and inaugurated the newly established operating room suite and Intensive Care Unit.

“The opening of these state-of-the-art facilities marked the completion of the third and final phase in the commissioning of SKMCH&RC, Peshawar, thus equipping the hospital with diagnostic and treatment facilities for cancer under one roof,” the PM Office said in a statement.