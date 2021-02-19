PM Imran visits Mianwali and Ghazi Barotha today to launch Spring Tree Plantation drive and inaugurate cricket stadium

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate the tree plantation drive in Mianwali and Ghazi Barotha today under his initiative of 10 billion Tree Tsunami.

Moreover, the prime minister will also inaugurate a cricket ground in Ghazi Barotha to promote sports activities in the area, a PM Office press release said.

Last week, the premier inaugurated Spring Tree Plantation Campaign 2021 and the first-ever Miyawaki Forest in Islamabad with an aim to mitigate the effects of pollution and climate change in the country.

Speaking on the occasion, he vowed to make Pakistan green and develop a health environment for next generations. Earlier this month, he had inaugurated an urban forest at Lahore’s Jilani Park.