PM Imran visits ISI Secretariat, gets briefing on security matters

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday visited Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) Secretariat where he was briefed on matters related to security.

The premier was accompanied by key federal ministers, Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CM Mahmood Khan during the visit.

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi and Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar were also present.

Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed, Director General Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) welcomed the dignitaries.

Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI along with key Federal Ministers, Chief Ministers of Balochistan and KP visited Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) Secretariat. pic.twitter.com/hjmECRhOUP — Prime Minister's Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) September 24, 2021

A comprehensive briefing was given to the national and military leadership on the national security and regional dynamics with focus on ongoing situation in Afghanistan.

PM Imran Khan appreciated the diligent efforts of Inter Services Intelligence for national security and expressed his satisfaction over professional preparedness.