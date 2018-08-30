PM Imran visits GHQ, gets briefed on defence, security: DG ISPR

RAWALPINDI : Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday paid his first visit to the General Headquarters (GHQ) after assuming charge to attend a crucial briefing by the army chief on defence and internal security matters, said a statement by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The premier was received by Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on arrival.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived to visit GHQ. Received on arrival by COAS. PM briefed on defence, internal security and other professional matters,” said the ISPR tweet.

PM Imran was accompanied by Defence Minister Pervez Khattak, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Finance Minister Asad Umar, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry and Minister of State for Interior Shaheryar Afridi.

On August 27, the army chief called on PM Imran to congratulate him on assuming office. The meeting was held at the office of the Prime Minister and according to a statement the prime minister and the army chief discussed the country’s security situation, reiterating their desire to bring peace and stability while continuing efforts to achieve regional harmony.

It was the PM’s first meeting with the COAS after assuming office. General Qamar had also attended Imran’s swearing in ceremony on August 18 while, their first formal meeting was held in 2017 when the PTI chairman visited Bajwa to congratulate him on his appointment as COAS.

