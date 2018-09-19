PM Imran visit to Saudi Arabia

Prime Minister Imran Khan has arrived in Saudi Arabia on the first leg of his two-nation visit first to Saudi Arabia, then to the UAE – his first foreign tour as PM. Mr. Imran Khan arrived in the holy city of Medina amidst speculations that he may be seeking economic assistance from a staunch ally instead of begging for another bailout package from the IMF.

Mr. Khan is accompanied by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Finance Minister Asad Umar and some other cabinet members. During his visit, IK called on King Salman and held a bilateral meeting with the Crown Prince to discuss regional and international issues. Secretary General of Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr Yousef bin Ahmad Al-Othaimeen is also among the dignitaries to meet Mr. Khan. Pakistan is a leading and active member of the OIC.

Mr. Khan’s government was voted to power to root out corruption and reduce poverty. Building ties with the strongest Islamic country can result a brotherhood relationship and a peaceful Pakistan. Khan’s steps to obliterate corruption and reduce poverty and make Pakistan a peaceful place to live are highly respected and welcomed.

FIDA ZAMAN

Kech

