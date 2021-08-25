PM Imran urges world to support Afghans

Staff Reporter Islamabad

Prime Minister Imran Khan discussed the evolving situation in Afghanistan following the Taliban takeover with Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo Monday, urging the international community to support the people of Afghanistan.

The Belgian PM called PM Khan and exchanged views on the Afghan crisis and Pakistan’s role in the evacuation of foreign nationals from Kabul.

The Belgian prime minister is the fifth international leader who has called on the Pakistani premier since the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan.

Earlier, the Dutch PM Mark Rutte, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, British PM Boris Johnson, and Danish PM Mette Frederiksen had telephoned him.

In conversation with the Belgian counterpart, the prime minister underscored the importance of engagement by the international community in support of the people of Afghanistan, both to address their humanitarian needs and help in the economic

rebuilding of the nation.

He stressed that the safety and security of Afghans and stabilization of the situation in Afghanistan were vital.

The prime minister added that peace and reconciliation and an inclusive political solution would contribute to stabilization efforts.

He further underscored the importance of a peaceful and stable Afghanistan for Pakistan and for regional stability.

Both prime ministers exchanged views on the ongoing evacuation efforts. The Belgian prime minister thanked PM Khan for Pakistan’s help in the evacuation and facilitation of foreign diplomats.

Alexander De Croo also extended an invitation to PM Imran Khan to visit Belgium. Both leaders agreed to remain in close contact.