PM Imran urges world to halt illicit follow of money from poor to richer capitals

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran on Tuesday reiterated his deep concern over the huge challenge of illicit flow of money, an annual amount of $1 trillion from developing countries to richer capitals and tax havens.

He was virtually addressing the World Leaders Summit Dialogue organized by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) during its ongoing 15th Quadrennial Meeting, hosted by Barbados.

The premier also underscored the imperative of halting these outflows.

He also called for prioritizing vaccine equity, debt relief, climate finance, and return of stolen wealth to developing countries as part of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic’s fallout.

Expressing concerns over vaccine inequity, the premier urged the world for more equitable distribution.

Recalling his campaign for debt relief, PM Imran Khan advocated for debt relief until the end of the pandemic.

He also urged the richer state to take part in climate finance in view of the vulnerability and existential challenges faced by Small Island Developing Countries and other developing countries, including Pakistan.

