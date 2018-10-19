PM Imran to leave for Saudi Arabia on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD :Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan will visit Riyadh on Tuesday, on the special invitation of King Salman bin Abdel Aziz, to participate in the “Future Investment Initiative (FII),” conference to be held from 23 to 25 October 2018.

According to Ministry of Foreign Affairs press release, the conference termed as “Davos in the desert” will host leading businesspersons, investors, corporate giants, representatives of hi-tech industry and major media outlets at one platform.

Imran Khan’s participation in first day of the conference is aimed at projecting Pakistan’s economic and investment potential and the PM’s vision of the country in the five years to come.

The conference provides an opportunity to interact with important business leaders who are interested in investing in Pakistan.

The premier will also call on King Salman and meet Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman. Matters of mutual interest will be discussed.

“Future Investment Initiative (FII)” is now an annual feature in Saudi Arabia. The first FII was held last year, with participation of 3800 people from 90 countries. This year’s conference is also likely to attract participation from a large number leading figures.

PM’s participation in the conference signifies our solidarity with the Kingdom in its efforts to become emerging hub of international business and investment.

