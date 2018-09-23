PM Imran to chair his first CCI meeting today (Monday)

ISLAMABAD : Prime Minister Imran Khan will chair the first meeting of the Council of Common Interests (CCI), with water, energy issues figuring high on the agenda along with the discussion on launching a national cleanliness drive in the country on Monday.

The CCI meeting scheduled to take place at 11:30 am at PM Office will be attended by the chief ministers of all the four provinces.

According to the Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination, the meeting will take up a seven-point agenda, which includes summaries with regard to import of liquified natural gas (LNG), launching a countrywide cleanliness drive, and setting up a task force for streamlining regulatory functions.

The Petroleum, Exploration and Production Policy 2012 as well as matters pertaining to workers welfare fund, and Employees Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI) will also come under discussion during the meeting.

