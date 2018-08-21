PM Imran to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD : Prime Minister Imran Khan has decided to celebrate his first Eid after assuming charge of premier office in Islamabad.

He will spent Eid-ul-Azha holidays in official residence, PM Colony located in federal capital.

The Prime Minister will offer Eid prayers in PM House.

Earlier on Monday, PM chaired first federal cabinet meeting and announced to sternly deal with the corrupt and disqualified people.

During his address, Imran Khan vowed to meet the expectations of the masses as they have given mandate to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) this time. He also announced to monitor all ministries by himself.

Meanwhile, the premier discussed future strategies of the new government in different spheres of life while he also set goals for the members of his cabinet by taking them into confidence.

He also gave suggestions to the members on improving the performance of ministries.

