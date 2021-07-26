PM Imran thanks Kashmiris as PTI wins AJK polls

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday thanked the people of Azad Jammu and Kashmir for voting the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), which rules the Centre, to power in the territory in recently held AJK Legislative Assembly election.

PTI has emerged as the largest political party in the AJK. According to the unofficial results announced by the AJK Election Commission, the PTI has secured 25 seats.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has won eleven seats while Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) bagged six seats.

Muslim Conference and Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Party have secured one seat each.

A total of 587 candidates contested the polls in 33 constituencies of Azad Kashmir districts and 121 candidates on 12 constituencies of Jammu and Kashmir refugees settled in Pakistan.

PM Imran Khan in a tweet said, “I want to thank the ppl of AJK for placing their trust in PTI through their votes which resulted in PTI’s electoral victory”.

He added that the PTI will focus on bringing the people out of poverty through our Ehsaas & Kamyab Pakistan programmes.

He promised to establish accountability and transparency in the government.

“I want to congratulate all our successful candidates. As ambassador for Kashmir I will continue to raise my voice on all international forums incl UN to ensure the int community fulfills its commitment of self determination to the Kashmiri ppl through a UN-sponsored plebiscite,” the premier tweeted.

According to the AJK Election Commission voter turn-out remained 55 percent as compared to the turnout of the 2016 election, which was 65 percent.

Out of total registered 3.2 million voters, 1.931 million people cast their votes whereas 17,418 votes were rejected.

PTI secured 32.05 percent of the votes while PML-N and PPP bagged 25.65 and 18.28 percent votes, respectively.