PM Imran thanks expats as Roshan Digital Account crosses $1 billion mark

ISLAMABAD – The Roshan Digital Account (RDA), an initiative launched by State Bank of Pakistan last year for overseas citizen, on Saturday achieved a major milestone as it crossed the $1 billion mark.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has thanked expats for the continued trust and overwhelming response, besides hailing the efforts of SBP and other banks of the country for achieving the milestone in such a short period.

“Alhamdulilah, funds received through #RoshanDigital Account have crossed $1bn. I would like to thank our overseas Pakistanis for their overwhelming response; also appreciate the efforts of SBP & banks for achieving this significant milestone in such a short period,” the premier tweeted.

In September last year, the prime minister launched the service, with was introduced by the SBP in collaboration with commercial banks operating in the country.

The RDA offers attractive returns on deposits in order to motivate the overseas Pakistanis. It also offers the expats t remotely open their bank accounts in Pakistan using the digital portals.

By February 12 this year, 480 million dollars were sent to the country by the overseas Pakistanis. The SPB revealed that 307 out of 480 were invested in Naya Pakistan Certificates (NPCs).

Governor State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Reza Baqir had then said that overseas Pakistanis from 97 countries had open Roshan Digital Accounts (RDA) and thus now were connected to Pakistani banking.

