PM Imran takes notice of Umer Sharif’s ailment, request to be treated overseas

Veteran comedian Umer Sharif, who has been suffering from an undisclosed ailment, sought the government’s assistance in getting treatment overseas in a video made for a local news outlet. On Thursday night, the video aired. According to Shahbaz Gill, the Prime Minister of Pakistan’s spokesman, the PM has taken note of Sharif’s plea.

In a pre-recorded statement, the renowned comedian said that he does not have treatment options for his illness in Pakistan and that he thinks Prime Minister Imran Khan would help him.

Sharif, who looked visibly unwell, said, “I have been told by my doctors that, for better treatment, I will have to go abroad. I believe I helped Imran Khan, as much as I could, with Shaukat Khanum Memorial Hospital.”

The comedian added, “Doctors are telling me I can get the best treatment in America. I, Umer Sharif, am now addressing the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan Sahab. Whenever you have called me for anything, I have always been there for you, which is why I believe that you will also be there for me.”

Waseem Badami, the host, emphasized how Sharif needs help with technical issues that have hampered travel because of Covid-19. He reaffirmed that Sharif did not need government assistance and that the comedian was self-sufficient.

Sharif’s physicians, according to Badami, have advised him to go to the United States, Germany, or Saudi Arabia within the next 15 to 20 days, for which the comic will need government assistance. The video message was followed by a discussion between the presenter and Gill, who expressed sorrow after seeing Sharif in such a condition and assured the comedian that all efforts would be taken to ensure he received the care he needs.

He shared, “The video filled my heart with sorrow because Umer Sharif has always made us laugh and we’ve always seen him laughing, chipper, and spreading happiness. I pray that God gives him health.”

Gill went on to say that he will personally inform Prime Minister Narendra Modi about Sharif’s health and his urgent need to go. “First thing tomorrow morning I will personally relay his message to the Prime Minister, and I will personally contact the three countries and will try to arrange for treatment since even doctors have said that his ailment is complicated and the treatment for it is not possible in Pakistan,” he shared.

Gill explained that Germany and Saudia Arabia will be better options for treatment due to the fact that the two countries are closer to Pakistan, saying, “We will contact the German and Saudi embassies in Pakistan, the benefit of which will be that these two countries are closer and that we may be able to do things faster. We will try with the US also, whichever country can facilitate our request.”

He concluded, “Whatever the government can do, I will make sure to personally get Imran Khan’s instructions on this because Umer Sharif has can be a huge contributor to Pakistani media, as well as philanthropy. He was always ready to help with Shaukat Khanum Memorial Hospital.”

Later, Gill retweeted the video message, telling followers how the Prime Minister’s office had reached out to Sharif and promised to keep providing more information.

وزیراعظم کی ہدائیت پر وزیراعظم آفس ان سے رابطے میں ہے۔ بادامی صاحب سے صبح ہی بات ہو گئی ہے۔ جیسے ہی ہمیں بادامی صاحب سے درکار مزید معلومات ملتی ہیں اس پر فوری کام شروع کر دیا جائے گا۔ اور آپ کو اپ ڈیٹ رکھیں گے۔ https://t.co/7n5SaO9QBw — Dr. Shahbaz GiLL (@SHABAZGIL) September 10, 2021

