PM Imran takes notice of blast in Lahore’s Anarkali area

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has taken notice of a deadly explosion in Lahore’s Anarkali area on Thursday.

At least two persons were killed and 28 others injured in the explosion near Paan Mandi, one of the busiest areas in Punjab’s capital.

Expressing sorrow over losses of lives in the incident, the premier has sought report from the Punjab government.

وزیر اعظم عمران خان کا لاہور دھماکے میں قیمتی انسانی جانوں کے ضیاع پر اظہار افسوس۔ زخمیوں کو فوری طور پر طبی امداد کی فراہمی کی ہدایت پنجاب حکومت سے واقع کی رپورٹ طلب pic.twitter.com/08tUvRcsTY — Prime Minister's Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) January 20, 2022

Police said that the explosive material was concealed in a shopping bag that was placed nearby motorcycles parked near Paan Mandi that is adjacent to Anarkali Bazar.

Lahore Commissioner Captain (retd) Usman confirmed that two people were killed and 28 others injured in the incident. He said that five injured persons are in critical condition and four are undergoing surgery.

He said that it was a “highly explosive” blast.

Videos shared on social media show a number of motorcycles and shops burning into flames while citizens are running to safe places out of fear.

The blast was powerful enough that it shattered the glasses of the nearby buildings.

Political leaders, including PML-N’s Shehbaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz, PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and Sherry Rehman have condemned the terror incident and expressed sorrow over the loss of lives in the blast.

