PM Imran takes notice of assault Afghan envoy’s daughter

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has ordered the Ministry of Interior to arrest the culprits involved in the brief abduction and torture of the daughter of Afghanistan’s ambassador to Pakistan within 48 hours.

The premier has directed Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed to use all resources to arrest the suspects.

The minister while talking to a private news channel said that two cabs were used in the incident, adding that one of the taxi drivers has been traced.

According to the Afghan embassy in Islamabad, the daughter of Ambassador Najibullah Alikhilwas assaulted while riding a rented vehicle on Thursday.

It said that the incident happened when she was on her way home after purchasing a gift for her younger brother from Blue Area in the federal capital.

As the embassy reported the matter, the Islamabad Police launched a thorough investigation, the Foreign Office spokesperson said in a statement.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and relevant security authorities are closely in contact with the Ambassador and his family and extending full support in the matter.

While the security of the Ambassador and his family has been beefed up, law enforcement agencies are trying to trace and apprehend the culprits to be brought to justice, the FO spokesperson said.

“It is reiterated that the safety and security of the diplomatic missions, as well as the diplomats and their families, is of utmost importance. Such incidents can and will not be tolerated,” he concluded.