PM Imran slams Modi for silence over calls for minorities’ genocide in India

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday urged the international community to take note and act against the extremist agenda of the Modi government posing threat to the peace of the region.

In a couple of tweets, the premier said that under the extremist ideology of the BJP inspired Modi regime, all religious minorities in India have been targeted with impunity by Hindutva groups.

He said the continuing silence of Modi government on the call at an extremist Hindutva summit in December for genocide of minorities in India, especially the 200 million Muslims community, begs the question whether the BJP government supports this call.

It is high time international community took note & acted — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) January 10, 2022

On Dec 27, the Indian Charge d’ Affaires was summoned to Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and asked to convey Pakistan’s serious concerns to India over the widely reported open calls by Hindutva proponents for carrying out genocide of Indian Muslims.

These violent hate speeches were made during the “Dharma Sansad” held at Haridwar, Uttarakhand from 17-20 December 2021.

It was impressed upon India that it was highly reprehensible that the Hindu Raksha Sena’s Prabodhanand Giri and other Hindutva figures who called for ethnic cleansing have neither expressed any regret nor the Indian government has condemned or taken any action against them so far.

It was conveyed to the Indian side that the reported hate speeches have been viewed with grave concern by civil society and cross-section of the people of Pakistan and around the world. Regrettably, the toxic narrative against minorities, particularly Muslims and their persecution understate patronage has become a norm under the current Hindutva-driven BJP-RSS combine government in India.

It was reminded to the Indian side that such incitement to violence by Hindutva figures including ruling party’s elected members also preceded the anti-Muslim riots in New Delhi in February 2020.

The continued grave violations of human rights of minorities, especially Muslims and their places of worship, anti-Muslim legislations by the Union Government of India and several BJP-ruled states, and continued incidents of violence against Muslims on flimsy pretexts by Hindutva groups with complete impunity and often under state patronage highlight the worsening trend of Islamophobia and present a grim picture about the fate of Muslims in India.

Pakistan calls on the international community including the United Nations, OIC and relevant human rights organizations to hold India accountable for its gross and systematic human rights violations against minorities, particularly Muslims and take immediate measures to save them from impending genocide.

India is expected to investigate these hate speeches and incidents of widespread violence against minorities, particularly Muslims and their houses of worship and take measures to stop such incidents from recurring in future.

Pakistan also urged India to ensure the safety, security and wellbeing of its minorities including protection of their religious places and way of life.