PM Imran should pay regularisation fee today, says CJP in Bani Gala

ISLAMABAD : Chief Justice Saqib Nisar on Monday said Prime Minister Imran Khan must pay the fee to regularise his Bani Gala residence today after refusing to grant any more extensions in the illegal encroachment case.

The additional attorney general requested the court for an extension till Thursday in the Bani Gala encroachment case as the court had formed a committee during the previous hearing. Justice Nisar said, “No further extensions would be granted, and that Prime Minister Imran Khan should pay the fees today”.

PM Imran to regularise Bani Gala property first, says Supreme Court

The top judge stated that the prime minister should set an example and pay the regularisation fee today. “He [PM Imran] was the first to highlight these issues. PM Imran should regularise his own residence and set an example for others to follow.”

Justice Nisar also warned that the prime minister will be summoned in the case if the regularisation fee is not paid.

Addressing the Capital Development Authority (CDA) Chairman Afzal Latif, the chief justice lamented that majority of the problems are within the local development authority.

Bani Gala encroachment case: CJP says CDA should first take action against PM Imran

During the hearing, the court also expressed its displeasure on the lack of progress in the matter despite an earlier order granting 10 days to complete the task. Justice Nisar also instructed that details of the committee meeting be submitted to the registrar’s office.

The hearing of the case has been adjourned until tomorrow.

Share on: WhatsApp