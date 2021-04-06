PM Imran shares stunning pictures of first ever winter skiing in Deosai

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday shared amazing pictures of first ever winter skiing in Deosai, a high-altitude snow-covered plain in the Northern Pakistan region of Astore district Gilgit Baltistan.

Sharing the awe-inspiring photos on twitter, the premier wrote that his government is working on ski resort feasibility to promote winter tourism in the country.

“Exploring winter tourism and ski resorts feasibility, Deosai plains first ever winter ski traverse,” PM Imran Khan tweeted.

Exploring winter tourism and ski resorts feasibility, Deosai plains first ever winter ski traverse. pic.twitter.com/gGSOvHEECR — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) April 6, 2021

The pictures show the local and foreigner skiers traversing in the snows of Deosai.

Recently, a ski traverse event was arranged by the Tourism Department of Gilgit-Baltistan at Deosai National Park to encourage tourism in the area.

Deosai Plains are situated at an average elevation of 4,114 metres (13,497 ft) above sea level and considered as the second highest plateaus in the world.

Last month, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz said that tourism sector was being promoted under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to create new job opportunities in the country.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony of three-day “Islamabad Tourism Expo and Family Festival 2021” he said that the festival, being organized on the directives of the prime minister to promote tourism industry, was also meant to provide healthy entertainment facilities to the local residents.

He asked the residents of the capital to visit F -9 Park and bring their families to enjoy the multiple activities being offered by the organizers.

Besides paragliding, para-trooping, children’s games and eatables stalls have been set up in the festival to attract more and more visitors to the event.

