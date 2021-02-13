PM Imran shares Liberty pics as Pakistan launches urban forestry to fight pollution

LAHORE – Prime Minister Imran Khan has launched urban forestry in the Punjab capital city on the lines of Japanese Miyawaki technique to fight pollution.

“I have launched urban forestry on the lines of Miyawaki technique in Japan where the trees grow 10 times faster and 30 times denser and is the best way to fight pollution,” said PM Imran in a tweet on Saturday.

Fifty sites have been identified in Lahore for the campaign, the PM shared and added that the first experiment of Miyawaki was done at Liberty Roundabout Lahore last year.

Developed by Japanese botanist Akira Miyawaki, the technique helps in building dense, native forests and involves planting dozens of native species in the same area. The technique is alternatively known as the potted seedling method.

The method helps ensure a lowering of temperature, makes soil nutritious, supports local wildlife and sequestration of carbon. Miyawaki has planted over 40 million trees in this way, in at least 15 countries, including, especially, his own.