PM Imran says Pakistan stands united with Kashmiris in self-determination struggle

ISLAMABAD – In his message on Kashmir Solidarity Day, Prime Minister Imran Khan reiterated that Pakistan stands united and resolute with the Kashmiris in their legitimate struggle for self-determination.

The premier in a series of tweets highlighted that Pakistan is ready to go the extra mile for peace in the region if Indian side shows sincerity towards Kashmir issue.

He wrote, “On #KashmirSolidarityDay, I want to reiterate that Pakistan stands united & resolute with the Kashmiris in their legitimate struggle for self-determination, which has been reaffirmed by the international community in numerous UNSC resolutions”.

“If India demonstrates sincerity in seeking a just solution to the Kashmir issue, in accordance with UNSC resolutions, we are ready to take two steps forward for peace. But let no one mistake our desire for stability & peace as a sign of weakness,” he added.

Rather, it is because of our strength & confidence as a nation that we are prepared to go the extra mile to ensure a just peace that fulfills the legitimate aspirations of the Kashmiri people, the prime minister concluded.

Kashmir Solidarity Day is being observed today to express wholehearted support of the Pakistani nation to the struggle of Kashmiri people for their inalienable right to self-determination under the UN resolutions.

The day, 5th February, is marked to expose the worst ever oppression being perpetrated by Indian occupation forces against Kashmiris in IIOJ&K.

On August 5th, 2019, the BJP-led government uncovered its violent agenda against the people of Kashmir through state terrorism.

The autonomy and special status of Jammu and Kashmir were illegally abolished following the worst lockdown and blackout.