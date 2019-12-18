PM Imran says govt doesn’t want institutions to clash

Will take a stance on verdict after review; Noton back foot in relationship with Turkey, Malaysia

Staff Reporter

Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Wednesday that the government wanted all institutions to work in harmony and not clash with each other.

This was revealed by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan during a press conference.

Awan spoke about the PTI core committee meeting presided by the prime minister earlier on Wednesday.

“The prime minister said that institutions are the pillars of the state,” she said. “He said that the government must recognise their importance.”

She said that Ali Zafar and Babar Awan briefed the prime minister about the Musharraf high treason case verdict. The prime minister reportedly said that the government will stand with the rule of law.

“The prime minister said that the government will fulfill legal requirements in the case,” she said. “To remove hurdles in provision of justice is the PTI’s manifesto.”

Awan said that the core committee had decided that the government’s legal team will review the case and its verdict. She said that the government will take a stance on the verdict after the review.

She said that the prime minister and the foreign minister briefed the core committee about the reason for postponing the Malaysia tour.

“Pakistan does not want to stand with the personal interest of any country,” she said. “Pakistan wants to play an integral role in uniting the Muslim Ummah.” The PTI core committee meeting was held a day after a special court hearing General (r) Musharraf’s high treason case handed him the death penalty.

As Pakistan ducked out of the Muslim nations summit in the Malaysian capital apparently on pressure from Saudi Arabia, the government says Islamabad’s relationship with Ankara and Kuala Lumpur remains unaffected. “Pakistan is acceptable to all alike… it has a neutral role [in Muslim Ummah],” prime minister’s aide on information Firdous Ashiq Awan said.

The special assistant said Pakistan’s friendly relations with both Malaysia and Turkey remain intact. “Be it Malaysia or Turkey, we are not on a back foot,” she said. “The futuristic roadmap and vision of friendly relations [with them] is intact.”

She said there will come a positive outcome of PM Imran Khan’s meetings with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, adding that KSA had always come to Pakistan’s rescue in difficult times. “We have to play our role in bringing the two brotherly countries together,” she said. Leaders and senior representatives from some 20 Muslim nations have flocked to the Malaysian administrative centre to discuss issues agitating Muslims globally.