PM Imran, Saudi King discuss matters of mutual interest

OIC SG, Imran mull Islamic world issues

Observer Report

Jeddah

Prime Minister Imran Khan met Saudi King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on his maiden visit to the kingdom on Wednesday. During his meeting with the royals, the prime minister dis-cussed matters of re-gional and bilateral interest. The leaders also talked about economic relations between the two countries.

On his arrival in Jed-dah, the prime minister was presented with a guard of honour and the national anthems of both countries were played. King Salman held a banquet for the premier and his delega-tion.

Crown Prince Mo-hammed bin Salman also hosted a dinner for PM Khan when the leaders met. The prime minister commended the crown prince’s vi-sion to turn Saudi Arabia into a modern economy.

During their meeting, the leaders discussed ways to strengthen bi-lateral relations as well as steps that can be taken to enhance coop-eration in political, de-fence, economic, commercial and cul-tural sectors. They also discussed challenges that are being faced by the Muslim world.

PM Khan brought up the issues of Pakistani expatriates living in Saudi Arabia as well.

The prime minister also highlighted the human rights offences by the Indian army in held Kashmir. The leaders reaffirmed their support for Palestine’s struggle for an inde-pendent state with East Jerusalem as its capital.

The premier extended an invitation for the crown prince to visit Pakistan, which was accepted, in principle, by the Saudi leadership. This is Khan’s first foreign tour as prime minister.”

The prime minister held a meeting with the secretary general of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation as well. The meeting was at-tended by Foreign Minister Shah Meh-mood Qureshi, Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua and Pakistani ambassador to Saudi Arabia.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Asad Umar — who is accompanying PM Khan — met his Saudi counterpart Mo-hammed bin Abdullah Al-Jadaan as they dis-cussed “aspects of fi-nancial and economic cooperation”. Information Minister Fawad Hussain Chaudhry — also part of the premier’s delega-tion — met the Saudi Minister of Media Awwad bin Saleh Al-Awwad earlier in the day. The two discussed ways to expand media cooperation between the two states.

Later in the day, the prime minister and his delegation travelled to the UAE where they were received by Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The premier, accompa-nied by Qureshi and the prime minister’s adviser on commerce Abdul Razak Dawood, as well as Umer and Chaudhry, landed in Madinah on Tuesday. He was received at the airport by the governor of Medina, Shahzada Faisal Bin Salman, and Pakistan’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Khan Hasham Bin Siddique.

On his arrival in Mak-kah last night, PM Khan and his delega-tion performed Umrah. The doors of the Holy Kaaba were opened for the prime minister, where he offered prayers.

