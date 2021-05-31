PM Imran rolls out Pakistan’s first Green Eurobond

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday formally launched Pakistan’s first Green Eurobond that aims at arranging $500 million for the financing of Diamer Bhasha and Mohmand dams.

The premier launched what is also called Indus Bond and has been issued by Water and Power Development Authority at a ceremony in Islamabad.

Speaking on the occasion, PM Khan vowed to build ten dams in the next ten years in order to overcome water needs in the future and produce clean energy.

Expressing satisfaction over the pace of work at Diamer-Bhasha and Mohmand dams, he said that the mega projects would help add 10,000 megawatts of clean electricity to the national grid.

"طویل مدتی منصوبہ بندی اور ویلتھ کریشن کے شاندار منصوبہ جات کا آغاز کیا ہے،" وزیراعظم عمران خان، گرین یورو انڈس بانڈز کی افتتاحی تقریب سے خطاب pic.twitter.com/3rT1cwrqlb — Prime Minister's Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) May 31, 2021

Despite low emitter, Pakistan is one of the countries most affected by climate change and global warming in the country.

To tackle the climate-related issues, he said that the government is running plantation drives under the ten billion Tsunami project.

The plantation projections would not only raise the living standards of the public but also promote tourism in the country, the prime minister said, adding that 15 special national parks are being established to protect and preserve the natural environment.

He highlighted that the PTI government had designed long-term plans to lessen the adverse effects of climate change for future generations.

The prime minister said that unified curriculum is being launched across the country to ensure quality education, adding that the government has also launched universal health coverage initiatives for public.

Read more: https://pakobserver.net/trade-with-india-sans-kashmir-solution-to-be-treachery-pm-says-pdm-will-never-be-able-to-win/