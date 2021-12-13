PM Imran rolls out health insurance programme for all Punjab residents

LAHORE – Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday launched the Naya Pakistan Health Card Programme in Punjab, saying whole people of the province will receive the facility by March 2022.

The cardholder can avail health coverage of up to Rs1 million in one year. The distribution of the cards will be started from January 1, 2022.

Addressing the launching ceremony held at Governor’s House in Lahore, the premier said that the decision to launch the Naya Pakistan Health Insurance Programme was taken to facilitate the poor segment of society.

He said that a welfare state like Madina can only be established by serving humanity in any country.

He appreciated the Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and Health Minister Yasmin Rashid for launching Naya Pakistan Health Card Program in province.

Imran Khan said that 30 million Health Cards will be distributed among all families in province within three month, starting from Lahore in January next year. He said that Rs440 billion will be spent on the programme.

“I saw my Mom suffering from cancer despite me having the resources, and then thought about how the poor cope with these situation. I then decided that if I come into power, I’ll give Health Card”- PM Imran Khan #صحت_کارڈ_سب_کیلیے pic.twitter.com/zBwqVcULJp — PTI (@PTIofficial) December 13, 2021

He said that PTI government’s economic policy during coronavirus crisis was lauded by international community, adding: “We will not go for strict lockdown despite criticism by opposition”.

He said that measures are being taken to control price hike, though it is a global phenomenon these days.

Addressing the ceremony, Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said that the health sector is the Punjab Government’s top priority. He said that nine hospitals have been set up in the last three years.

Punjab is the second province after the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to issue health cards to public.