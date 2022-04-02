PM Imran reveals his three options; Says his life in danger

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said that he has credible information that his life is in danger but he is not afraid and will continue his fight for an independent and democratic Pakistan.

In an exclusive interview with a private channel, the prime minister said that he knows that not only his life is in danger but the opposition, which is playing in foreign hands, will also resort to his character assassination.

“Let me inform my nation that my life is at risk too, they have also planned for my character assassination. Not only myself but my wife too,” said the PM.

Terming the opposition’s no-confidence motion, a conspiracy, the PM said that he knew about it since August last year and he had reports that some opposition leaders are visiting embassies.

“People like Husain Haqqani were meeting Nawaz Sharif in London,” said PM Imran Khan. He was of the view that both the PML-N and PPP have brought such disgrace to our country that foreign powers are openly calling for regime change in Pakistan.

PM Imran Khan repeated what he said in a televised address to the nation on March 31 that a foreign country not only expressed disapproval over his premiership and demanded that he be ousted through no-confidence vote so that Pakistan be “forgiven”. He maintained that the foreign country objected upon his independent foreign policy.