PM Imran reopens 238,000 complaints received on Pakistan Citizen’s Portal

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed to reopen over 238,000 complaints out of the 1.5 million complaints received and resolved on Pakistan Citizen’s Portal last year.

According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister Office, the Prime Minister has been directed to reassign complaints to the officers concerned for review.

A set of complaints selected for reopening comprises the ones which were closed with the status of relief granted while the citizens have denied the same by posting negative feedback.

According to the statement of the PM office, this state of affairs warrants ascertaining as to how relief is denied if it is granted in actual or otherwise.

The chief secretary and the Inspector General concerned will oversee the review process at the provincial level.

At the federal level, secretaries of ministries concerned will be responsible for the review of complaints.

These complaints pertain to municipal services, electricity and gas, communications and education.

The officers concerned will submit their reports following review of the complaints.