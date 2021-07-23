PM Imran rejects allegations of making AJK a new province

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday strongly rejected the notion that PTI government is mulling to make Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) a new province of Pakistan.

He stated this while addressing a gathering Tarar Khal ahead of elections in AJK, days after PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz claimed that the government had decided to turn the territory into a province.

Rejecting the notion, the premier said: “I don’t know from where it has come”.

He highlighted that according to UN Resolutions, only Kashmiri people can decide their future through referendum. He expressed confidence that people of Kashmir would choose Pakistan.

He also promised to hold another referendum, allowing Kashmiris to decide whether they wanted to join Pakistan or prefer independent state.

PM Imran said that the unprecedented sacrifices being rendered by the Kashmiri people will not go in vain and time is not far when they will be deciding their future.

He also vowed to end poverty in AJK after winning the upcoming General Elections, adding that the government will implement its flagship Ehsas program in the region to ensure basic facilities to the masses.

Saying the entire Pakistan is standing with the people of Occupied Kashmir, he said: “We will continue raising the Kashmir issue at every forum”.

He said opposition is making hue and cry of rigging in elections despite the fact that the PML-N is in the government, which is responsible for conducting the fair and transparent elections.

He said that the PTI government was making efforts for the last one year to bring elections reforms but opposition is now showing interest in it.

Imran Khan said Electronic Voting Machines will end rigging allegations and help in holding transparent elections.

Addressing another rally at Kotli in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, the premier vowed to continue fighting for Kashmiris’ basic right to self-determination that was given to them under UN resolutions.

He lamented that previous governments did nothing to end poverty in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and highlight Kashmir issue rigorously at world forum.