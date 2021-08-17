PM Imran reaffirms Pakistan’s commitment to peaceful Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to a peaceful and stable Afghanistan and assured of the country’s steadfast support for efforts in this direction.

He stated this when a delegation of political leaders from Afghanistan called on him on Tuesday.

Welcoming the delegation, Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed strong support and solidarity for the fraternal people of Afghanistan, linked to the people of Pakistan through immutable bonds of faith, history, geography, culture and kin-ship.

He underlined that no other country is more desirous of peace and stability in Afghanistan than Pakistan.

The premier added that in the current situation, great responsibility rested on the Afghan leaders to work constructively together to lead Afghanistan on the path of sustainable peace, stability and development.

He underscored the importance of all sides working to secure an inclusive political solution.

Reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to a peaceful and stable Afghanistan, he assured of Pakistan’s steadfast support for efforts in this direction.

The delegation members thanked the Prime Minister for receiving them and appreciated Pakistan’s support for the peace efforts.

They emphasized the multi-ethnic nature of Afghan society and the importance of an inclusive dispensation. The Afghan delegation also reiterated the desire to further strengthen the brotherly relationship between Afghanistan and Pakistan.

