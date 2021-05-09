PM Imran, wife Bushra perform Umrah rituals

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife Buhsra Bibi Sunday performed Umrah a day after paying visit to Roza-e-Rasool in Madinah.

Special Assistant to PM on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill in a tweet said that the door of holy Kaaba was opened for the premier and his wife where both offered Nawafil.

PM and First Lady in Makkah pic.twitter.com/TwNokmjTms — Dr. Shahbaz GiLL (@SHABAZGIL) May 9, 2021

The premier will also scheduled to meet the Imam-e-Kaaba.

Earlier, PTI Senator Faisal Javed Khan in a tweet said, “Alhamdulillah on our way to Makkah al-Mukarramah with PM Imran Khan”.

“After performing Umrah insha’ALLAH, PM will hold meetings with Imam e Kabba, Head of Muslim World League & SG OIC respectively. He will then address a Roshan Digital Account event in Jeddah,” he added.

On Saturday, the premier arrived in Madina Munawara barefoot to pay his respects at Roza-e-Rasool (Peace be Upon Him).

On his arrival in the Holy City, the premier was received by Governor of Madina Prince Faisal bin Salman.

Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI at Aqdam e Aaliya, while he's in Madina to pay respect at Roza E Rasoolﷺ pic.twitter.com/5yv5iU4fRr — Prime Minister's Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) May 8, 2021

The prime minister was accompanied by his delegation including Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman, Senator Faisal Javed and Punjab minister Abdul Aleem Khan.

Special Assistant to PM on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill and SAPM on Interfaith Harmony Maulana Tahir Ashrafi were also present on the occasion

The premier along with the delegation had Iftar at the Prophet’s Mosque and offered Maghrib prayers.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry, sharing the picture of a barefoot PM Imran along with his wife Bushra Bibi, said that a servant (Imran Khan) had come to pay his respects to Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) in such a manner that he did not walk in his city (Madina Munawarra) with footwear.

Fawad quoted an Urdu saying ” Adab pehla qareena hai muhabbat ke qreenon men”.