Caretaker Prime Minister: PM Imran proposes name of former CJP Gulzar Ahmed

Islamabad: Prime Minister Imran Khan has nominated the name of former Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmad for the post of caretaker Prime Minister.

Former Federal Minister and PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry made the announcement on Twitter. Fawad wrote that Prime Minister made the decision after having consultation and approval from the PTI Corps Committee.

صدر مملکت کے خط کے جواب میں تحریک انصاف کور کمیٹی سے مشورے اور منظوری کے بعد وزیر اعظم عمران خان نے سابق چیف جسٹس پاکستان جسٹس گلزار احمد کا نام نگران وزیر اعظم کیلئے تجویز کیا ہے — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) April 4, 2022

President writes to Imran, Shehbaz to propose name for caretaker Prime Minister

Earlier in the day, President Dr Arif Alvi wrote a letter to the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan, and the Leader of the Opposition in the outgoing National Assembly Mian Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif, to propose a suitable person for appointment as care-taker Prime Minister under Article 224 A (1)of the Constitution of Pakistan.