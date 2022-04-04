Caretaker Prime Minister: PM Imran proposes name of former CJP Gulzar Ahmed

Islamabad: Prime Minister Imran Khan has nominated the name of former Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmad for the post of caretaker Prime Minister.
Former Federal Minister and PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry made the announcement on Twitter. Fawad wrote that Prime Minister made the decision after having consultation and approval from the PTI Corps Committee.
صدر مملکت کے خط کے جواب میں تحریک انصاف کور کمیٹی سے مشورے اور منظوری کے بعد وزیر اعظم عمران خان نے سابق چیف جسٹس پاکستان جسٹس گلزار احمد کا نام نگران وزیر اعظم کیلئے تجویز کیا ہے
— Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) April 4, 2022
President writes to Imran, Shehbaz to propose name for caretaker Prime Minister
Earlier in the day, President Dr Arif Alvi wrote a letter to the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan, and the Leader of the Opposition in the outgoing National Assembly Mian Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif, to propose a suitable person for appointment as care-taker Prime Minister under Article 224 A (1)of the Constitution of Pakistan.
President of Pakistan conveyed to both the leaders that in case, the Prime Minister and the Leader of the Opposition in the outgoing National Assembly do not agree on any person to be appointed as the caretaker Prime Minister, within three days of the dissolution of the National Assembly, they shall forward two nominees each to a Committee to be immediately constituted by the Speaker of the National Assembly, comprising eight members of the outgoing National Assembly, or the Senate, or both, having equal representation from the Treasury and the Opposition, to be nominated by the Prime Minister and the Leader of the Opposition respectively, in pursuance of Article 224 A (1) of the Constitution of Pakistan.
President Dr Arif Alvi further wrote that the incumbent Prime Minister Imran Khan shall continue to hold the Office of the Prime Minister till the appointment of the caretaker Prime Minister under Article 224 A (4) of the Constitution.