PM Imran promises to use all options to bring back Nawaz

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday chaired a meeting to mull over a strategy to repatriate the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader, Nawaz Sharif, from London.

According to sources, the meeting of the PTI and government’s spokespersons was chaired by the prime minister at the Parliament House, where briefings were given on legislative process, strategy to bring back Nawaz Sharif from London and narrative of the opposition parties.

Speaking during the meeting, the prime minister said that it was the responsibility of the government to bring back people wanted by the courts.

“PML-N played politics on the health issues of Nawaz Sharif,” he said and announced that they would not be blackmailed by the opposition tactics.

Imran Khan said that the prime focus of the opposition was to get rid of cases against its leadership rather than national interest. “We will use all options to bring back Nawaz Sharif,” announced the prime minister.

According to sources, the meeting also mulled over strategy to get FATF-related legislation sail through the National Assembly.

The spokespersons were also directed to effectively highlight the improvement in the country’s economy. “We have started receiving positive indicators regarding the economy and now our focus is to shift its advantages to the masses,” the prime minister said.