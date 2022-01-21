PM Imran praises govt for achieving 14-year high GDP growth in 2021

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday congratulated his government on achieving GDP growth of 5.37 percent in three years leading to substantial jobs creation and rise in per capita income.

In a tweet, the premier said: “Our economic reforms success has been recognized internationally”. He said Bloomberg had predicted that Pakistan will sustain high growth trajectory and employment levels.

Additionally, the prime minister said, since outbreak of Covid pandemic Pakistan has been ranked amongst top three countries on normalcy index indicating saving jobs and saving lives.

He said the Economist recognized this in its latest normalcy index.

A day earlier, Federal Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar said Pakistan has revised up its economic growth rate for 2020-21 to 5.37per cent from 3.9per cent.

“The growth in 2020-21 was 5.37per cent,” minister Asad Umar said in a tweet, adding that the revised estimate had been approved by National Accounts Committee (NAC).

This is second time the GDP rate for 2020-21 has been revised, from an initial 2.3per cent set in the 2020 annual budget, and then to 3.9% by the central bank.

The planning minister, in a tweet, said the revised number gave the second highest growth in last 14 years. The higher growth was mainly due to strong industrial growth between April and June, he said.