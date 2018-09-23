PM Imran praises Buzdar

Prime Minister Imran Khan addressed the provincial cabinet and secretaries meeting in the Chief Minister office. During his speech, he appreciated hard work and day and night efforts the Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar. PM said that Sardar Usman is a team leader and whole team has to work for change under his supervision as people have attached high hopes with them. He directed CM to check out government departments and bring forth suggestion for improvement by analyzing their performance.

PM said that the team leader’s vision works to win the match. The match is not won with big players but it is the spirit of victory which brings success. Likewise the leader in Punjab is Sardar Usman Buzdar and match against Status Co to be won under his leadership. PM said that for the first time there came a Chief Minister in Punjab who is not only honest and belongs to the backward area but gives respect to everyone.

Working from morning to evening and dedicated to the public service, he is available for public seven days a week. He said that it is fortunate for Punjab to have a leader like Usman and his respect is actually respect of public.—PR

